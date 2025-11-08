India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Highlights: United Arab Emirates defeated India by four wickets in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Saturday. Chasing 108, UAE got off to flying start Khalid Shah, Saghir Khan scored 42 runs in the first two overs. Later, Muhammad Arfan finished the proceedings with a massive six on the penultimate ball of the match. For India, Stuart Binny and Bharath Chipli scalped two wickets for India. Earlier, Abhimanyu Mithun and Dinesh Karthik produced knocks of 50 and 42, respectively, to help the Indian team put a total of 107/3 on the board. This was India's second consecutive defeat as they earlier lost against Kuwait by 27 runs.