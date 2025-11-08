India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Highlights: United Arab Emirates defeated India by four wickets in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Saturday. Chasing 108, UAE got off to flying start Khalid Shah, Saghir Khan scored 42 runs in the first two overs. Later, Muhammad Arfan finished the proceedings with a massive six on the penultimate ball of the match. For India, Stuart Binny and Bharath Chipli scalped two wickets for India. Earlier, Abhimanyu Mithun and Dinesh Karthik produced knocks of 50 and 42, respectively, to help the Indian team put a total of 107/3 on the board. This was India's second consecutive defeat as they earlier lost against Kuwait by 27 runs.
That's all folks!!! A sad day for India as they faced two back-to-back defeats. First came from Kuwait where they lost by 27 runs, followed by a four-wicket loss against UAE. India still have a match left against Nepal. Hope Dinesh Karthik and Co bounce back in style. Till then, Goodbye.
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: UAE win by 4 wickets
Muhammad Arfan finishes off in style as he hits a huge six against Bharath Chipli. United Arab Emirates defeat India by four wickets in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match. A big win for UAE and moment of worry for India as this is their second consecutive loss for them in the ongoing tournament.
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: OUT
OUT !!! Bharath Chipli dismisses Ansh Tandon for 2. What a twist in the game as UAE still need 14 off 5 balls to win this match.
UAE 94/2 (5.1 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: OUT
OUT!!! Stuart Binny strikes for India as he removes Saghir Khan for 31 off 11 balls. In search of a big hit, Saghir hammers it hard but the ball goes up in the air and lands into the hands of Priyank Panchal. First wicket gone for UAE.
UAE 86/1 (4.3 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: UAE need 25 runs more
What a performance from UAE batters as India look completely clueless against them. In the previous over of Priyank Panchal, Khalid Shah hit a maximum and a boundary on the first two balls and got retired hurt, and brought in Ash Tandon. Later, Saghir Khan hammered two big sixes as Panchal concedes 24 runs. UAE need 25 more to win in the last two overs.
UAE 83/0 (4 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: 17 runs off the over
UAE openers Saghir Khan and Khalid Shah continue to dominate India bowlers with their powerful hitting. In the previous over of Shahbaz Nadeem, the duo scored 17 runs. This include two maximums and a boundary from Khalid. UAE now need 49 runs more to win from 18 balls.
UAE 59/0 (3 overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 2nd Over
Mithun drops a catch on his own bowling after Khalid hit it high in the air. The over concludes with another six as UAE remain on top of the run-chase.
UAE 42/0 (2 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Poor Start By Abhimanyu Mithun
Abhimanyu Mithun begins his first over with a wide, a six, a four and a six. Not the start India would've wanted, especially against their mainstream bowlers.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of First Over
A four and a six to end the first over. It's a fine one for UAE as they get 18 from it. India need to do better even if they have a big total on the board.
UAE 18/0 (1 Over)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Second Innings Begins
Stuart Binny has the new ball in hand as India start proceedings with the ball. 1, 1, wd, 4 as Binny gets India off to a decent start with the ball.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: India Give UAE 108-Run Target
That's the end of the first innings! Thanks to Abhimanyu Mithun and Dinesh Karthik, India cross the 100-run mark for the first time in this tournament. Can the team now defend this total?
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Dinesh Karthik Changes Gear
Dinesh Karthik changes gear as India eye 100+ total. 4, 1+wd, wd, 4 in the first three deliveries so far. Three more to go.
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: End Of 5th Over
Abhimanyu Mithun retired hurt after scoring a half-century. Shahbaz Nadeem is the next man in for India. Dinesh Karthik hammers two consecutive sixes on the final two balls of the over to take India forward.
IND 79/3 (5 Overs)
Hong Kong Sixes LIVE: Mithun Charges On
India would've wanted a 100-plus total while batting first but it doesn't look as easy as it did at the start now. Abhimanyu Mithun remains the team's only hope to reach the triple-digit score.
IND 68/3 (4.3 Overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Eventful over
Despite losing two wickets, India continue to deal in boundaries as Abhimanyu Mithun hits a terrific six on the first ball of Ansh Tandon. The bowler replies by removing Priyank Panchal for duck but Mithun ends the over with a brilliant maximum. In total, Tandon leaks 14 runs.
IND 19/3 (2 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: India lose 2 wickets
WOAH! What a blow for India as Nilansh Keswani strikes twice in the same over and takes two big wickets. Bharat Chipli became his first victim and got dismissed for 4 after he was caught by Zahid Ali. On the very next delivery, he removed Stuart Binny, who gave a simple catch to Keswani at the non-striker's end.
IND 4/2 (0.5 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Bharath Chipli hits a terrific boundary on the second delivery of Nilansh Keswani. A good start for India. The duo of Chipli and Priyank Panchal will be aiming for more boundaries.
IND 4/0 (0.2 overs)
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: We are underway
The Hong Kong Sixes match between India and UAE finally begins. For India, Bharath Chipli and Priyank Panchal have started the proceedings. For UAE, Nilansh Keswani will be bowling the first over. Let's play!!
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: UAE's Playing 6
United Arab Emirates (Playing 6): Khalid Shah(w/c), Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Arfan, Saghir Khan, Ansh Tandon, Zahid Ali.
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: India's Playing 6
India (Playing 6): Bharath Chipli, Priyank Panchal, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem.
IND vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Toss
United Arab Emirates captain Khalid Shah wins the toss and opts to bowl against India in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates, straight from Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. Stay tuned for all the live updates.