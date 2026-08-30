India vs Thailand LIVE Score Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India have been invited to bat first by Thailand in their Women's T20 Asia Cup Group A opener in Dubai today. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to banish their ordinary run in the shortest format while facing questions over their consistency and form. India have been the most dominant team in the Women's T20 Asia Cup over the last decade, winning the title three times in five editions of the tournament in the T20 format since 2016-17, but their performances bring forth more concerns than assurances at the moment. India have lost nine of their 16 T20Is this year, and their most recent defeat, against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, knocked them out of the competition at the group stage itself. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates from India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026:
India vs Thailand LIVE: Here are the playing XIs -
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, N Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
India vs Thailand LIVE: India invited to bat first!
Thipatcha Putthawong has come out as Thailand's stand-in captain as Nannapat Koncharoenkai is injured. She wins the toss and opts to bowl. This means India will be batting first.
India vs Thailand LIVE: Toss coming up!
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is at the centre. She meets her Thailand counterpart and then submits the team sheet to the match official. The toss is set to take place now.
India vs Thailand LIVE: Rodrigues misses out!
Having endured a largely disappointing campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet fired in the all-important clash against Australia, but her inconsistency with the bat remained one of the talking points from the campaign in which India struggled against higher-ranked teams.
With dependable batter Jemimah Rodrigues sidelined for the Asia Cup and Asian Games due to a hamstring injury, India have added Pratika Rawal to their star-studded squad, but the choice hardly settles the requirement for a middle-order enforcer.
India vs Thailand LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.
Thailand Women Squad: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Thanrada Seesawan, Nattakan Chantam.
India vs Thailand LIVE: Asian double in India's sight!
With questions persisting over captain Harmanpreet Kaur's own form and future in the shortest format, India head into a crucial phase of competing in two Asian-level competitions in which they would be expected to go the distance.
Following the eight-team Women's T20 Asia Cup, where India are placed in Group A along with Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan, they will head into next month's Asian Games in Japan with expectations high to bring more laurels to the country.
Welcome all!
Hello folks, welcome to NDTV's live blog for India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 opener. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Thailand in their first game of the tournament. Stay connected for live scores and updates.