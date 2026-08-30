Having endured a largely disappointing campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet fired in the all-important clash against Australia, but her inconsistency with the bat remained one of the talking points from the campaign in which India struggled against higher-ranked teams.

With dependable batter Jemimah Rodrigues sidelined for the Asia Cup and Asian Games due to a hamstring injury, India have added Pratika Rawal to their star-studded squad, but the choice hardly settles the requirement for a middle-order enforcer.