Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls to fire India to 228-5 in the third and deciding match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. India lost wickets inside six over after they elected to bat first but Suryakumar and Shubman Gill (46) put on 111 runs to lay the foundations for the challenging total in Rajkot. Suryakumar, known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, raised his third T20 hundred for India in 45 balls as he stamped his class as the world's number one batsman in the format. India ultimately won the match by 91 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Joyous Celebration After Scoring Third T20I Ton

Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka struck in the opening over to send back the left-handed Ishan Kishan caught at slip for one by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rahul Tripathi, 31, who made his debut in the previous match, then hit back with Gill for company as he hit Maheesh Theekshana for three fours in the fifth over. Tripathi smashed fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne for two successive sixes but got caught out in an attempt to get another boundary. He made 35 off 16 deliveries.

Suryakumar, who reached his fifty in 26 balls, then took charge with his all-round hitting including three sixes with his trademark scoop shot over fine leg. Gill joined in the charge along with Suryakumar, who hit seven fours and nine sixes smashed 23 runs in the 14th over from Theekshana.

But after three fours and two sixes in his 36-ball knock, Gill got bowled by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Hardik Pandya soon also fell on four. Sri Lanka, who bounced back from their opening loss to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Thursday, need 229 runs to snap India's unbeaten streak of 11 series wins at home since February 2019.

