India vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Live Updates: India skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Bowl match on Sunday in Mong Kok. After winning their opening clash against Pakistan (DLS method), the Dinesh Karthik-led side was totally outplayed by Kuwait, UAE, and Nepal. India's campaign witnessed its first upset with a 27-run defeat to Kuwait in their Pool C clash. Just hours after their loss to Kuwait, India faced another setback, losing to the UAE by 4 wickets. India's troubles continued in their final match of the day against Nepal, another nation that isn't known for its cricketing prowess.
Here are the Live Updates from the India vs Sri Lanka match in Hong Kong Sixes:
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: SL cross 100
The powerful batting from openers Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka takes Sri Lanka across the 100-run mark in less than 5 overs. Madhushanka completes his half-century and then gets retired out, bringing Sachitha Jayathilake to the crease.
SL 113/0 (5 overs)
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Carnage continues
The carnage is just getting worse for India as the duo of Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka is playing ruthless cricket now. This time, Stuart Binny receives the whipping and concedes a total of 25 runs.
SL 60/0 (3 overs)
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Sri Lanka on fire
Sri Lanka openers are just unstoppable today as they are comfortably taking India bowlers to cleaners. In the previous of Bharat Chipli, the duo of Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka hammered 21 runs. Samarakoon contributed with a boundary and a six while Madhushanka hits a brilliant maximum.
SL 38/0 (2 overs)
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: 17 runs off the over
Sri Lanka openers Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka have provided their side a blistering start. In the first over of Shahbaz Nadeem, the duo scored 17 runs. This included three terrific boundaries from Madhushanka. Brilliant start for SL.
SL 17/0 (1 overs)
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: We are underway
The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka now begins. For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka have opened the proceedings. For India, Shahbaz Nadeem will be bowling the first over.
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Sri Lanka's Playing 6
Sri Lanka (Playing 6): Sachitha Jayathilake(w), Lahiru Samarakoon, Lahiru Madushanka(c), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Rathnayake.
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: India's Playing 6
India (Playing 6): Robin Uthappa(w), Bharath Chipli, Stuart Binny(c), Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun.
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Toss
India skipper Dinesh Karthik wins toss and opts to bowl against Sri Lanka in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Sunday.
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Tough day for India
Saturday was a tough day for Team India as they lost three back-to-back matches. After winning against Pakistan (DLS method) on Friday, India lost against Kuwait, UAE, and Nepal and were eliminated from the semi-final race.
IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. Stay tuned for all the live updates.