Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Live Updates: India skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Bowl match on Sunday in Mong Kok. After winning their opening clash against Pakistan (DLS method), the Dinesh Karthik-led side was totally outplayed by Kuwait, UAE, and Nepal. India's campaign witnessed its first upset with a 27-run defeat to Kuwait in their Pool C clash. Just hours after their loss to Kuwait, India faced another setback, losing to the UAE by 4 wickets. India's troubles continued in their final match of the day against Nepal, another nation that isn't known for its cricketing prowess. 

Here are the Live Updates from the India vs Sri Lanka match in Hong Kong Sixes:

Nov 09, 2025 09:02 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: SL cross 100

The powerful batting from openers Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka takes Sri Lanka across the 100-run mark in less than 5 overs. Madhushanka completes his half-century and then gets retired out, bringing Sachitha Jayathilake to the crease. 


SL 113/0 (5 overs)

Nov 09, 2025 08:55 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Carnage continues

The carnage is just getting worse for India as the duo of Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka is playing ruthless cricket now. This time, Stuart Binny receives the whipping and concedes a total of 25 runs. 


SL 60/0 (3 overs)

Nov 09, 2025 08:49 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Sri Lanka on fire

Sri Lanka openers are just unstoppable today as they are comfortably taking India bowlers to cleaners. In the previous of Bharat Chipli, the duo of Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka hammered 21 runs. Samarakoon contributed with a boundary and a six while Madhushanka hits a brilliant maximum. 

SL 38/0 (2 overs)

Nov 09, 2025 08:44 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: 17 runs off the over

Sri Lanka openers Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka have provided their side a blistering start. In the first over of Shahbaz Nadeem, the duo scored 17 runs. This included three terrific boundaries from Madhushanka. Brilliant start for SL. 


SL 17/0 (1 overs)

Nov 09, 2025 08:42 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: We are underway

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka now begins. For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Samarakoon and Lahiru Madushanka have opened the proceedings. For India, Shahbaz Nadeem will be bowling the first over. 

Nov 09, 2025 08:38 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Sri Lanka's Playing 6

Sri Lanka (Playing 6): Sachitha Jayathilake(w), Lahiru Samarakoon, Lahiru Madushanka(c), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Rathnayake.

Nov 09, 2025 08:38 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: India's Playing 6

India (Playing 6): Robin Uthappa(w), Bharath Chipli, Stuart Binny(c), Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Nov 09, 2025 08:18 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Toss

India skipper Dinesh Karthik wins toss and opts to bowl against Sri Lanka in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Sunday. 

Nov 09, 2025 08:08 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Tough day for India

Saturday was a tough day for Team India as they lost three back-to-back matches. After winning against Pakistan (DLS method) on Friday, India lost against Kuwait, UAE, and Nepal and were eliminated from the semi-final race. 

Nov 09, 2025 07:49 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Hong Kong Sixes Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Robin Venu Uthappa Robin Uthappa Stuart Terence Roger Binny Stuart Binny Bharat Chipli Lahiru Madushanka Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.