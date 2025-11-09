India vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Live Updates: India skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Bowl match on Sunday in Mong Kok. After winning their opening clash against Pakistan (DLS method), the Dinesh Karthik-led side was totally outplayed by Kuwait, UAE, and Nepal. India's campaign witnessed its first upset with a 27-run defeat to Kuwait in their Pool C clash. Just hours after their loss to Kuwait, India faced another setback, losing to the UAE by 4 wickets. India's troubles continued in their final match of the day against Nepal, another nation that isn't known for its cricketing prowess.

