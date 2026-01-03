The dress rehearsal for the ICC U19 World Cup begins as India take on South Africa in a promising contest that will feature some of the top emerging talents in the game. India enters the tour with high confidence despite a narrow loss in the Asia Cup final, though they will be without regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra due to wrist injuries. In their absence, 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes the team's baton, leading a side packed with talent like wicket-keeper Abhigyan Kundu and leading wicket-taker Deepesh Devendran.

The Proteas, led by Muhammad Bulbulia, will look to exploit their home conditions at Willowmoore Park, a venue traditionally known for its early pace and bounce. India have the head-to-head advantage against South Africa in this age group, winning 19 of their 25 previous encounters against them. But, beating South Africa in their own home will be a tough task.

When will the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will take place on Saturday, January 03.

Where will the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI be held?

The India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI start?

The India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI doesn't have an official streaming partner yet.