South Africa have played exceptionally well in the ongoing T20I series against India and this is the main reason, behind them standing on the cusp of registering a series victory. If the Proteas are able to win the third T20I, they will gain an unassailable 3-0 lead. So far, the Proteas have chased down totals of 212 and 149 and they have fully capitalised on winning the toss. It would be interesting to see whether Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram would be back for this game or not.

Here's what we think could be South Africa playing XI for the third T20I:

Quinton de Kock: A hand injury had ruled out the wicketkeeper from the second T20I and if he is fully fit, then he is expected to come straight into the side in place of Reeza Hendricks

Temba Bavuma: The skipper played a cautious knock of 35 runs in the second T20I and formed a crucial partnership with Heinrich Klaasen to take South Africa out of trouble. He would expect to keep scoring game-changing knocks.

Dwaine Pretorius: The all-rounder has been used as a pinch-hitter in both T20Is. He might have come off in the first game, however, disappointment followed in the next. With the ball, he has leaked runs so he would hope to tighten up on that front.

Rassie van der Dussen: After helping his side win the first T20I, the right-hander had a bad day at the office as he scored just one run in the second game. He would look to change his fortunes around.

Heinrich Klaasen: The right-hander scored 81 off 46 balls in the second T20I, helping Proteas gain a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series. He would look to make his opportunities count.

David Miller: The left-handed batter has been in remarkable form since IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans. He played a quickfire 64-run knock in the first game while in the second, he made sure that he stays till the end to take his side over the line.

Wayne Parnell: The seamer has taken just two wickets in the series, but he has managed to control the run-flow, not giving many boundary-scoring opportunities to the Indian batters.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada gave away just 15 runs in his four overs in the second T20I and he had struck in the first over, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad. The management would expect the strike bowler to keep delivering at the top.

Keshav Maharaj: The spinner was not used for the full quota of four overs in the second game and he would hope for a chance to leave a lasting impression on the game.

Tabraiz Shamsi: Just like Maharaj, Shamsi also bowled just two overs in the second game. However, he proved to be on the costlier side as he gave away 21 runs, and was not able to pick a single wicket.

Anrich Nortje: The pacer scalped two wickets in the second game and he was able to rattle the Indian batters with his quick bouncers and yorkers.