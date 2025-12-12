Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other on Sunday (December 14) in an Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. It will be a Group A game between the sides. The much-anticipated contest has got more eyeballs even before its start for the way both teams began their respective campaigns in the tournament. While India outplayed the United Arab Emirates by 234 runs in Dubai, Pakistan routed Malaysia by a margin of 297. Apart from the convincing wins, it was the performances of their openers that stole the show.

India's U-19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 171 off 95 balls with the help of nine fours and 14 sixes, while his Pakistani counterpart Sameer Minhas smashed 177 not out off 148 balls, an innings laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Apart from Suryavanshi's spectacular knock, Aaron George (69) and Vihaan Malhotra (69) contributed with crucial half-centuries. Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32), and Kanishk Chouhan (28) provided the finishing touches to India U-19 posting a massive 433 for 6, the highest score in the tournament's history.

It's also India's highest total in U-19 ODIs and the third-highest ever score in men's U-19 one-day cricket. Suryavanshi's knock had a strike rate of 180. He brought up his half-century in 30 balls, before getting his century in just 56 deliveries and reaching his 150 in 84 balls.

Just some kilometres away from it, the Pakistan U-19 team was also wreaking havoc.

Centuries from Ahmed Hussain and debutant Sameer Minhas powered the side to 345 for 3 before the bowlers bundled Malaysia out for just 48 in 19.4 overs.

Minhas was the star of the show with an unbeaten 177 off 148 balls, striking 11 fours and eight sixes to claim the Player of the Match honour. He shared a mammoth 293-run stand with Hussain, who made 132 off 114 deliveries, and ensured Pakistan's dominance from the outset.

Malaysia never recovered from early blows in the chase, as Ali Raza struck with the new ball to finish with 3-11, while Mohammad Sayyam also took three wickets and Daniyal Ali Khan and Niqab Shafiq chipped in to complete a resounding win for Pakistan U-19.

(With agency inputs)