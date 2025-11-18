India vs Oman Live Streaming Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A will face Oman in a crucial Group B clash at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha, Qatar. A victory for the young Indian side would secure their place in the semi-finals, but they will be wary of a spirited Oman outfit. The Jitesh Sharma-led side crashed to a crushing eight wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan, who have already booked their place in the next round. Oman, on the other hand, kept their campaign alive with a hard-fought win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their previous outing, giving themselves a slim chance of progressing to the next round. With both teams eyeing a semi-final berth, the contest promises to be a high-stakes battle.

When will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match take place?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place on Tuesday, November 18.

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match be held?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)