IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Rain has interrupted the proceedings of the match and the covers have been brought back on the field.
India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: The covers have been taken off and the field inspection will take place at 6:30 PM. Before the halt, Nepal's score read at 178/6 in 37.5 overs with Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh standing unbeaten at the crease. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday. India will be missing out on the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has been named as his replacement. (Live Scorecard)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
- 17:47 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Rain stops playThe covers have been brought back on the field as rain has interrupted the proceedings once again. Before the halt, Nepal's score read at 178/6 in 37.5 overs with Dipendra Singh and Sompal Kami standing unbeaten at the crease.
- 17:40 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Dipendra Singh changes gearSix-down Nepal now rely on Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami for a steady partnership. In the previous over, Airee smashes a boundary off Mohammed Shami's delivery as the pacer leaks 10 runs.NEP 168/6 (36 overs)
- 17:30 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: 150 up for NepalDespite losing wickets, Nepal can finally take a sigh of relief as they have gone past the 150-run mark. Currently, Dipendra Singh and Sompal Kami are standing unbeaten at the crease and steadily taking their side ahead in the game.NEP 151/6 (34 overs)
- 17:24 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Mohammed Siraj has taken his second wicket of the day as he removes Gulshan Jha for 23. Gulshan gets completely bamboozled by the pace as the ball hits the edge and travels straight to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who then takes a brilliant catch. Sixth wicket gone for Nepal.NEP 145/6 (32 overs)
- 17:03 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Mohammed Siraj has provided Team India with a major breakthrough as he dismissed Aasif Sheikh for 58. In search of a boundary, Aasif hammers a shot but ends up giving a catch to Virat Kohli. Fifth wicket gone for Nepal as India bounce back in style.NEP 132/5 (29.5 overs)
- 16:59 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: 11 runs off the overNepal have finally got some momentum in the game as Gulshan Jha and Aasif Sheikh start dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Mohammed Siraj, the duo smashes one boundary each as the pacer leaks 11 runs.NEP 123/4 (28 overs)
- 16:52 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Aasif Shiekh hits 50Aasif Sheikh takes a single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery and brings up his half-century in 88 balls. It is his 10th ODI half-century. On the other hand, he is also getting a good support from Gulshan Jha as Nepal aim for a good totaḷ.NEP 113/4 (27.2 overs)
- 16:37 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja has taken his third wicket of the day and this time, Kushal Malla becomes his prey. Malla tries to hammer it for a four but ends up giving a simple catch to Mohammed Siraj at the mid-off. Brilliant bowling from Jadeja.NEP 102/4 (22 overs)
- 16:30 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja has provided Team India with another breakthrough as he dismissed Rohit Paudel five. Paudel tries to steal a boundary but skipper Rohit Sharma takes an excellent catch at the slip. Third wicket gone for Nepal.NEP 93/3 (20 overs)
- 16:21 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: 4 runs off the overAfter scalping the wicket of Bhim Sharki, Ravindra Jadeja another economical over and controls the flow of runs. He leaks only four runs as Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel eye some quick boundaries, to gain some momentum in the game.NEP 89/2 (18 overs)
- 16:12 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja has provided Team India with another breakthrough as he dismissed Bhim Sharki for 7. Sharki got completely bamboozled by the spinning delivery of Jadeja as the ball rattled up the stumps. Second wicket gone for Nepal as India aim to maintain their dominance in the game.NEP 77/2 (16 overs)
- 16:03 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Another maidenAll-rounder Hardik Pandya once again bowls a maiden and puts pressure on Nepal batters. On the other hand, Aasif Sheikh and Bhim Sharki are trying to stitch a partnership in order to bring Nepal back into the game.NEP 67/1 (13 overs)
- 15:52 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Maiden overAfter Shardul Thakur scalped a wicket, Hardik Pandya also gives a strong hand to Team India as he bowls a maiden over and controls the flow of runs. After the dismissal of Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh has been joined by Bhim Sharki at the crease and the duo aim to get some boundaries for their side.NEP 65/1 (11 overs)
- 15:49 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: OUTOUT!!! Shardul Thakur has provided Team India with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Kushal Bhurtel for 38. After hitting a six, Bhurtel tries to defend the ball but it strikes on the edge and goes straight to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who makes no mistake this time. First wicket gone for Nepal.
NEP 65/1 (9.5 overs)
- 15:38 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Big over for NepalAfter Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh also opens his arms and starts dealing in boundaries. In the previous of Mohammed Siraj, he smashed two back-to-back boundaries as the pacer leaks eight runs.NEP 42/0 (8 overs)
- 15:28 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Nepal change gearKushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh have changed gears and started dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Mohammed Siraj, the duo scores 10 runs, which include a six and a four from Bhurtel.NEP 33/0 (6 overs)
- 15:22 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: DroppedWhat have you done Ishan Kishan? Team India missed out on another golden opportunity to get a breakthrough as Kishan dropped an easy catch of Kushal Bhurtel behind the stumps. The Rohit Sharma-led side need to redeem themselves on field in the coming overs.NEP 23/0 (5 overs)
- 15:15 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Good over from ShamiAasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel are steadily taking Nepal ahead in the game. In the previous over of Mohammed Shami, the duo score four runs and will look for some boundaries in the coming overs.NEP 12/0 (3 overs)
- 15:10 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Another missed opportunityTeam India missed out on another opportunity as this time Virat Kohli dropped a sitter of Aasif Sheikh on the very next delivery. In the entire over, pacer Mohammed Siraj leaked a boundary as Aasif and Kushal Bhurtel aim to get the momentum.NEP 8/0 (2 overs)
- 15:05 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: DroppedIndia missed out on a brilliant opportunity of getting an early breakthrough as Shreyas Iyer dropped as easy catch of Kushal Bhurtel at the slip off Mohammed Shami's delivery. In total, the pacer leaked four runs as Nepal are off to steady start.NEP 4/0 (1 over)
- 15:00 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: We are underwayThe Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal begins with Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opening the batting for Nepal. On the other, Mohammed Shami will be bowling the first over for Team India.
- 14:51 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Covers are taken offThe slight drizzle has now stopped and the covers have been taken off. The match is likely to start at 3 PM.
- 14:40 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Nepal's Playing XI
- 14:37 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Here's what Rohit Paudel said at the tossWe were looking to bowl as well due to the overhead conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us. One change, in place of Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki comes in.
- 14:35 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the tossWe are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It's another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we've got Shami in place for him.
- 14:31 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: India win toss, opt to bowlIndia skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday.
- 14:29 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Pitch report"The same pitch India played Pakistan. The wicket looks really flat. Around a good length, it falls away a little bit and then rises up, that's why the pacers are getting variable bounce. The spinners will have something to say. It's nice and dry. Bowlers like Kuldeep who throw it up will get bounce and extract some turn as well."
- 14:27 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: What happens if the match gets abandoned?This is what going to happen if the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal gets abandoned. Read here.
- 13:53 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Latest weather updateAccording to our sources, the weather in Pallekele is currently clear. The sun is shinning brightly and the match is expected to begin at the decided time only.
- 13:49 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: An impressive Ishan KishanIshan Kishan was playing the first match of his career at No. 5 in ODIs and Hardik Pandya never really fitted the bill of a firefighter. However, both Kishan and Pandya overcame their personal predicaments to amass 138 runs for the fifth wicket, cornerstone of India's eventual 266. Kishan was particularly impressive, as his forte is being a dashing top-order batsman. So, there was that hint of doubt whether Kishan would be able to make the necessary adjustments to his batting and approach to suit the No. 5 slot.
- 13:45 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: No Jasprit BumrahTeam India will be missing out on the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has flown back to Mumbai to attend the birth of his baby boy. Bumrah took to his Instagram on Monday and shared the good news with his fans. He is likely to join the squad back during the Super 4 stage of the tournament.
- 13:38 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Will rain play a spoilsport again?With their second match of the group stage against Nepal also scheduled at Pallekele on Monday, the rain threat is looming large on the match once again. According to Accuweather, there are 89 percent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy during the day as India take on Nepal at the venue. The chances reduce as the day progresses, with the nighttime showing about 68% chance of precipitation.
- 13:34 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: India's daunting task against PakistanIndia received some encouraging signals from their match against Pakistan, and they would want to build on them ahead of the business end of this tournament and much sterner assays in the waiting. Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had reduced India to 66 for 4 by the 15th over. At that point, India's worries might have been accentuated by the fact that they have a jelly middle-order.
- 13:29 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: India eye Super 4 berthComing off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. Even in the event of another rain-marred match on the morrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma's men will certainly not want it that way.
- 13:26 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal, straight from Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. Stay tuned for all the live updates.