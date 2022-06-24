IND vs LEI, Tour Match, Day 2 Live Score Updates:The focus would be on Srikar Bharat as he looks to register a much-deserved century on Day 2 of the ongoing four-day Tour Game against Leicestershire. It was Bharat who helped India go past the 200-run mark after the top-order fell cheaply. Virat Kohli made a well made 33, but he was given out to a dubious on-field call. Skipper Rohit Sharma made 25 while Shubman Gill scored 21. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 246/8 with Bharat (70*) and Mohammed Shami (18*) at the crease. For Leicestershire, Roman Walker, who is yet to play a first-class game, took five wickets. Walked dismissed Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur.

Here are the Live Score Updates of India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match, Day 2 from the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground