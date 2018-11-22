India vs England Women's World T20 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The Indian women's cricket team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to take the revenge of the 2017 World Cup final loss to England when the two teams clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World T20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday. Earlier, the other semi-final match will be played between Australia and the Windies at the same venue. In the Women's World Cup last year, Mithali Raj-led India suffered a nine-run loss to England in the summit clash at Lord's. India women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20 so far as they beat two formidable teams in their group, the 'White Ferns' from New Zealand by 34 runs and the 'Southern Stars' from Australia by 48 runs, maintaining an all-win record at the league stage. However, England, the reigning ODI world champions, are a quality side in the shortest format. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)