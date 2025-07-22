Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England 3rd Women's ODI, Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against England
India vs England 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series.
India vs England 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
India vs England 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch the series. Earlier on Saturday, England women's team defeated India in a rain-curtailed second ODI match by eight wickets. England chased down the revised target of 115 in 21 overs and stayed alive in the series. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, India Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Jul 22, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
IND-W
64/0 (12.1)
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.26
Batsman
Pratika Rawal
26* (33)
Smriti Mandhana
34 (40)
Bowler
Charlie Dean
10/0 (2.1)
Sophie Ecclestone
8/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
India Women England Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Nat Sciver Tammy Beaumont Jemimah Rodrigues Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI Live Blogs
INDW vs ENGW, 3rd ODI, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
No run.
Flatter, full but down the leg side, Pratika Rawal misses her flick and Amy Jones, the keeper, also fails to stop. Wided and two byes taken.
Another short delivery, outside off, Smriti Mandhana cuts it away towards deep point. The fielder runs to her left and dives to make a good stop. Two taken.
Drags her length back, on middle, Pratika Rawal nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
Flatter, short and around off, Pratika Rawal steers it towards third man for a brace.
Short again and on middle, turns in, Pratika Rawal pats it to the leg side.
Floated, short and on off, Smriti Mandhana punches it to covers for a single.
Tossed up, full and around off, Smriti Mandhana pushes it through covers and a fumble in the deep allows the second run.
Powerplay 2! Now four fielders are allowed outside the circle.
Slows it up, full and around off, Pratika Rawal pushes it to covers.
Looped up, full and on middle, Pratika Rawal fends it back to the bowler.
Pushed through quicker, full and on middle, angling in, Pratika Rawal strides out to block but gets an inside edge wide of short fine. Rawal turns around for the second and puts in a good dive to make her ground.
Flatter, full and on leg, Smriti Mandhana works it to deep square leg for a run. 50 up for India Women!
Floated, full and on leg, Pratika Rawal clips it through square leg for a single.
Spin from both ends! Sophie Ecclestone tosses it up, full and on middle, Pratika Rawal prods forward and blocks it out.
Short again and around off, Smriti Mandhana looks to cut but bunts it out on the off side.
Goes short and on middle, turns in, Pratika Rawal nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Flatter, full and on off, Smriti Mandhana drives it to long off fora single.