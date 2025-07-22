India vs England 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to clinch the series. Earlier on Saturday, England women's team defeated India in a rain-curtailed second ODI match by eight wickets. England chased down the revised target of 115 in 21 overs and stayed alive in the series. (Live Scorecard)