India vs Bangladesh: One-Off Test in Hyderabad Postponed to February 9

Updated: 15 January 2017 14:20 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)feels that overall crowd attendance over five days will be better with the game beginning on a Thursday. Bangladesh have toured India in the past for multi-team events but has never played a Test or bilateral series against the home team.

Bangladesh have never played a Test or bilateral series in India. © AFP

The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been postponed by a day and is now scheduled to take place from February 9-13.

"We have received the notification from BCCI. The game will start on Thursday instead of Wednesday, February 8," John Manoj, Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feels that overall crowd attendance over five days will be better with the game beginning on a Thursday. Bangladesh have toured India in the past for multi-team events but has never played a Test or bilateral series against the home team.

Bangladesh are currently playing in New Zealand and they are expected to arrive in India by February 1, after which they would play a three-day warm-up match followed by the Test.

(With inputs from PTI)

