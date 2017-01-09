 
Hyderabad Will Host India-Bangladesh Test, Reiterates HCA Secretary

Updated: 09 January 2017 11:19 IST

K John Manoj went to the extent of saying that they in fact have made arrangements for Bangladesh to come a bit earlier as they would like to play a three day warm up game.

K John Manoj rubbished rumours that Hyderabad will not host the Bangladesh Test. © AFP

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Secretary K John Manoj on Monday rubbished rumours that his association will not host the Bangladesh Test scheduled from February 13.

"Let me set the record straight that HCA has never ever shown reluctance to host the Test. We are issuing tender notice for in stadia advertisement today. Also we are set to sign a deal with TCM (Twenty First Century Media) within a day or two. I don't know who spread all these rumours," HCA Secretary Manoj told PTI.

Asked about the fund crunch, Manoj said: "Every association needs clearance from Supreme Court and everyone has got allocated funds cleared by Apex Court. Did any of the Test matches stop. And let me tell you we have organised for enough funds to host the Test match which will procure through in stadia rights."

Manoj went to the extent of saying that they in fact have made arrangements for Bangladesh to come a bit earlier as they would like to play a three day warm up game.

"In fact Bangladesh wants to come a week early for practice match. We have enough funds for that also. Therefore I believe it is some BCCI officials, who probably are disqualified, want to spread baseless rumours. So I put it again: Hyderabad is hosting the Test match," Manoj signed off

Topics : India Bangladesh Cricket
Highlights
  • Bangladesh and India will play a one-off Test
  • The India-Bangladesh Test will commence on February 13
  • Hyderabad will host the India-Bangladesh Test
