India vs Australia Live Score World Cup 2023: After Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Australia Tottering, All Eyes On Glenn Maxwell
India vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice in quick time to put Australia completely on the mat during their ODI World Cup match
IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia are batting first against India.© AFP
India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice in quick time to put Australia completely on the mat during their ODI World Cup match against India in Chennai. Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell are in the crease as five-down Australia aim to make a recovery. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have taken a wicket each. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia:
Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Oct 08, 2023
Play In Progress
IND
AUS
138/5 (35.0)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.94
% chance to win
IND 71%
AUS 29%
Batsman
Glenn Maxwell
14* (22)
Cameron Green
7 (16)
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin
28/0 (7)
Ravindra Jadeja
28/3 (8)
- 16:42 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Australia eye recovery!Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell are at the crease currently. Australia need a strong partnership from the duo to post a fighting total against India here. What is even bigger issue for Australia is their scoring rate which has gone to less than 4.AUS 131/5 (33)
- 16:28 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: WICKET Again!This is terrific stuff from Ravindra Jadeja. He has got the wicket of Alex Carey and Australia are on the mat now. Carey is dismissed as LBW. That is the fifth wicket that Australia have lost in this game.
And now the wicket of Alex Carey who is out L.B.W— BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja gets his third wicket #CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue https://t.co/sENFdrH6Jm
- 16:21 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Another WICKET!Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne.
- 16:12 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: WICKET!What a ball it is! Ravindra Jadeja has cleaned up Steve Smith with a peach of a delivery. It was going towards Smith before it pitched and spun outside to take off the off stump. Smith falls for 46 runs off 71 balls.AUS 110/3 (27.1)
- 15:57 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia get past 100!Four runs in the over of Mohammed Siraj and Australia went past 100 runs. Steven Smith is nearing his half-century. He and Marnus Labuschagne have added 28 runs for the third wicket so far.AUS 102/2 (25)
- 15:42 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Smith nears 50Steve Smith is currently batting at 39 and inching closer towards his half-century. It will be his 31st ODI half-century. On the other hand, Marnus Labuschagne is also giving a good support to Smith.AUS 89/2 (22 overs)
- 15:36 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! Marnus Labuschagne smashes a good boundary off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. Labuschagne smartly places a shot towards the short fine leg as the ball dodges Ravichandran Ashwin's dive and races for a four.AUS 83/2 (19.3 overs)
- 15:33 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Good over from KuldeepKuldeep Yadav has been really impressive with the ball so far. After scalping a wicket, he bowls an economical over and controls the flow of runs. He concedes only one run in his previous over.AUS 77/2 (19 overs)
- 15:29 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: 2 runs off the overRavichandran Ashwin bowls an excellent over and controls the flow of runs. In his previous over, he concedes only two runs as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne aim to get some quick boundaries.AUS 76/2 (18 overs)
- 15:22 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: OUTOUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav has provided Team India with a massive breakthrough as he removes David Warner for 41. Warner tries to hit a boundary but the shot ends up going into the hands of Kuldeep at the non-striker's end.AUS 74/2 (16.3 overs)
- 15:12 (IST)India vs Australia Live: FOURFOUR!!! David Warner finally hits his first boundary off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. With this boundary, Warner has reached 39 runs and inching closer towards his half-century.AUS 71/1 (15 overs)
- 15:08 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! After Kuldeep Yadav delivers a good over, David Warner provides momentum to Australia with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery. Warner plays a tremendous shot as the ball comfortably races across the boundary line.AUS 59/1 (13.1 overs)
- 14:57 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: 8 runs off the overDavid Warner and Steve Smith continue to provide momentum to Australia as they deal in boundaries. In the previous over of Hardik Pandya, Smith smashes two brilliant boundaries as the all-rounder leaks eight runs.AUS 51/1 (11 overs)
- 14:55 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Lowest powerplay score for Australia in last 15 ODIsAustralia have registered 43 runs in the first 10 overs of the match. This is the lowest powerplay score for Australia in their last 15 ODI matches.AUS 43/1 (10 overs)
- 14:52 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! After an initial slow over, David Warner finally hots a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery. He smashes a sweep shot towards the cover as Ravindra Jadeja tries his best but fails to stop it and it goes for a four.AUS 43/1 (10 overs)
- 14:45 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Good over from BumrahAfter Hardik Pandya conceded 13 runs, Jasprit Bumrah provided Team India with a sigh of relief. He leaks only three runs in his previous over and controls the flow of runs. Team India need to break the budding partnership between David Warner and Steve Smith in order to bounce back in the game.AUS 32/1 (8 overs)
- 14:40 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: 13 runs off the overHardik Pandya proves to be really costly for Team India as leaks 13 runs in his previous over. The over includes two boundaries from David Warner and one boundary from Steve Smith. Australia have now gained the momentum.AUS 29/1 (7 overs)
- 14:39 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! David Warner smashes another boundary off Hardik Pandya's delivery. Warner brilliantly hammers a shot towards the backward square leg as it goes for one-bounce four.AUS 24/1 (6.4 overs)
- 14:36 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Warner completes 1000 CWC runsWith the boundary off Hardik's delivery, David Warner brings up his 1000 Cricket World Cup runs. Terrific performance from the Australian veteran opener.
- 14:33 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! David Warner thrashes Hardik Pandya with a brilliant boundary. Warner plays a down the ground shot as Hardik Pandya tries to intercepts but fails to stop it. As a result, Hardik picks up a finger injury while the ball goes for a four.AUS 20/1 (6.2 overs)
- 14:26 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: Warner-Smith steadyAfter losing the early wicket of Mitchell Marsh, Australia rely on David Warner and Steve Smith for a steady partnership. In the previous over of Jasprit Bumrah, the duo scores five runs, which included a boundary from Smith. Interestingly, Bumrah had a close dismissal call for Warner in the over.AUS 16/1 (5 overs)
- 14:22 (IST)India vs Australia Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! Steve Smith hits a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery. Smith brilliantly finds the gap between extra cover and long-off and smashes a beautiful boundary. Australia are slowly moving ahead in the game.AUS 15/1 (4.1 overs)
- 14:18 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score:FOUR!!! Steve Smith hits a boundary off Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Smith smartly places a shot at the deep mid-wicket as the ball dodges the fielder and simply crosses the boundary line.AUS 10/1 (3.4 overs)
- 14:13 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: OUTOUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah has provided Team India with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Mitchell Marsh for duck. The ball hits the edge of the bat and travels straight to Virat Kohli, who then takes a brilliant catch at the slip. First wicket gone for Australia.AUS 5/1 (2.2 overs)
- 14:06 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! David Warner hits the first boundary of the day and he smashes it off Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Warner hammers it hard towards the backward point as the ball races across the boundary line.AUS 5/0 (1.1 overs)
- 14:05 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Good over from BumrahJasprit Bumrah bowls an excellent first over and gives Team India a dominating start. In the first over, he concedes only one run as Australia openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh aim to get some quick boundaries.AUS 1/0 (1 overs)
- 14:00 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: We are underwayThe ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia begins with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh opening for the visitors. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over for India.
- 13:50 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: 150th ODI between India and AustraliaMost ODI matches for India against an opposition:167 vs Sri Lanka150 vs Australia*142 vs West Indies134 - Pakistan116 - New Zealand106 - England
- 13:39 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia's Playing XIAustralia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
- 13:39 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India's Playing XIIndia (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
- 13:38 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss"The conditions are there for the bowlers, slightly on the slower side. We need to understand our lines and lengths early. We've played a lot of cricket before the WC, played two good series' and covered all our bases. He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting."
- 13:38 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Here's what Pat Cummins said at the toss"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, good opportunity to bat. We are in a good spot, we've played a lot over the last month. Travis Head isn't here, Abbott and Josh Inglis miss out."
- 13:32 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: TossAustralia skipper Pat Cummins wins toss, opts to bat against India in the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Chennai.
- 13:18 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Here's what Jasprit Bumrah said before the match"I am feeling really good. I have been out for a while but now I have been playing for the last two months, feels good to be back and traveling with the team. It feels great to play in a home WC, you don't get to play home WCs but we are the lucky ones. Australia are a very good side, we played them recently, and it is going to be a cracking contest. The feeling is quite relaxed, we have played a lot of cricket recently, when the warm up games were washed out, the players tried to relax and refresh. Basically the preparation stays the same, try and give your best, try to keep things simple and back your strengths, enjoy the occasion as you don't get to play a lot of WCs. It is starting at 2 o clock, it is going to be a little hot but we are looking forward to it and hopefully things go our way."
- 12:42 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Mohammed Siraj's brillianceIndia pacer Mohammed Siraj left everyone utterly impressed with his heroic six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final. He will now aim to deliver a similar performance in the World Cup opener against Australia.
- 12:15 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: An impressive MaxwellCalled "Big Show" for his explosive batting, Maxwell has been a white-ball star for the Australian team and has hit the right note on his return from an injury. Maxwell, a middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, returned an ODI bowling best of 4-40 in the third ODI in India last month. He also struck an impressive 77 in the team's second warm-up against Pakistan and skipper Pat Cummins said the all-rounders are "gold" in ODI cricket.
- 12:06 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: David Warner aim for a big inningsThe 36-year-old swashbuckling opener remains key to providing a good start to his team in the big match and be a driving force for the five-time winners in what could be his last World Cup. The left-handed batsman, who has more than 6,300 ODI runs and 20 centuries, was in good form with three half-centuries in the recent ODI series which the tourists lost 2-1 in India.
- 11:50 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Focus on Mitchell StarcStar Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will aim to trouble every opposition batter with his blistering speed. Starc emerged as the highest wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.
- 11:43 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India's pace attackApart from having a strong batting lineup, Team India also consists of a lethal pace attack. Featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, the hosts look a balanced side.
- 11:41 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: All eyes on Virat KohliVirat Kohli is possibly one of the most popular cricketers going into the World Cup and every single Indian cricket team fan will be looking at the star to perform well against Australia. Kohli has a great record against Australia and he will be looking to start the World Cup campaign with a solid knock.
