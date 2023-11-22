Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20I series against Australia and ahead of the first match, his comment during the pre-match press conference left everyone in splits. During the presser, a journalist said that Suryakumar will be playing the series with 'a lot of young guys who will play in a lot of World Cups' - referencing the fact that India have selected a number of youngsters in the absence of experienced players who just featured in the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. However, Suryakumar quickly interrupted him to say that "I am also young" - a statement that left everyone in splits.

Suryakumar was part of the India playing XI in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final where they lost to Australia and he opened up about the feelings following the defeat.

“It is a little disappointing, obviously. At the end, when you look back at the journey, it was a really great campaign. Every member, not only the players, all of India were very proud of the way we displayed our talent on the ground. That was the positive, the brand of cricket that we played throughout the tournament. And we are really proud of that,” Suryakumar said.

He also said that the disappointment will take some time to subside after the World Cup.

“It is difficult. It will take time. It can't be that you get up next morning, and forget everything that happened. It was a long tournament. Obviously, we would have loved to win. But you got to look at the light at the end of the tunnel. You have to forget, and move on. It is a fresh team, with new boys and new energy. So, we are looking forward to this series,” he explained.