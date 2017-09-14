 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Excited About Series, Posts Photo With Captain Virat Kohli

Updated: 14 September 2017 20:29 IST

The ODI series starts on September 17 at Chennai.

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Excited About Series, Posts Photo With Captain Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya tweeted a selfie with captain Virat Kohli. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team registered a 9-0 sweep across formats over Sri Lanka and is now all set for another assignment - the Australia series. With the country all keyed up for the first match of the five-match ODI series at Chennai on September 17, all-rounder Hardik Pandya reflected this excitement for the limited-overs series and tweeted a selfie with captain Virat Kohli. "Off to Chennai! Really excited for the series! With the skipper himself @imVkohli."

Pandya is among the most exciting cricketers in the world at the moment.

After making a mark in limited-overs cricket, he scored his maiden Test ton in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Pandya scored 108 off 96 balls to help India post 487 in their first innings of the Pallekele Test, which India won by an innings and 171 runs.

The all-rounder scored 178 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 59.33. He scored one century and a fifty in the series.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India vs Australia series will be played from September 17 to October 13
  • The ODI series starts on September 17 at Chennai
  • India will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Clears The Air After Being Linked To Parineeti Chopra
Hardik Pandya Clears The Air After Being Linked To Parineeti Chopra
Hardik Pandya Tweets Parineeti Chopra. Focus On Cricket, Says Twitter
Hardik Pandya Tweets Parineeti Chopra. Focus On Cricket, Says Twitter
National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Extend Wishes To Sportspersons
National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Extend Wishes To Sportspersons
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.