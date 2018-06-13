 ;
 
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 June 2018 14:34 IST

India take on Afghanistan in what is a historic Test for the war-torn nation.

Indian team during practice session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru © AFP

India will be meeting Afghanistan in the first-ever Test for the strife-torn nation. Afghanistan will become the 12th Test-playing nation once they take the field vs India, who will be without their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli and key bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Afghanistan will be hoping for a good show as they have so far shown their skills in the 20-over with very limited experience in first-class cricket. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian team and he will be hoping to post a win against rivals who will be going all out to make an impression.

When will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be played from June 14, 2018.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match live?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match start?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will begin at 9.30 am IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match online?

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Ajinkya Rahane Asghar Stanikzai
Highlights
  • Afghanistan will become the 12th Test-playing nation
  • Asghar Stanikzai will lead Afghanistan in their maiden Test.
  • Ajinkya Rahane will be captaining the Indian team.
