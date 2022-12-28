The Indian U19 women's team is currently playing a T20 series against South Africa U19 team as part of its preparations for the upcoming inaugural U19 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India is being led by its senior team player ShafaliVerma and the team made a good start to the series by winning the first match by 54 runs. India had scored 137 runs and in reply South Africa managed to score just 83 runs.

Apart from the performances with bat and ball one moment attracted everyone's attention and it came in the 17th over of the South African innings when India's Mannat Kashyap ran out Jenna Evans at the non-striker's end. The video soon went viral on social media.

Hi everyone, Mannat Kashyap 😛 pic.twitter.com/4L0yeDHYpI — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 27, 2022

Eventually India captain Shafali Verma took back the appeal and the match went ahead.

For India, opening batter Shweta Sehrawat top scored with an innings of 40 runs. The much hyped Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

Archana Devi and Shabnam picked up 3 wickets each for the India U19 team.

