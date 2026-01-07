India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: India U19 look to claim a clean sweep over South Africa U19 as the two teams face each other in the third and last Youth ODI match on Wednesday in Benoni. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co have currently taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and now aim to whitewash the Proteas on their homeground. Earlier on Monday, Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 68 off just 24 balls to help his side chase down a revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs, winning the second match by eight wickets via the DLS method.

When will the India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI take place?

The India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI will take place on Tuesday, January 07.

Where will the India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI be held?

The India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What time will the India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI start?

The India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI?

The India vs South Africa U19, 3 Youth ODI will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel.