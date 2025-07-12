India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming 1st Youth Test: India U19 men's team is all set to face England U19 team in the first Youth Test from Saturday at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. This will be a two-match series and both the teams will eager to give their best and take the lead. Team India will be high on confidence as they recently defeated England 3-2 in the five-match Youth ODI series. However, the hosts registered a convincing win in the fifth and final ODI and the ended the series on a high.

The focus will be on IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has grabbed everyone's attention with his powerful hitting. In the ODI series, he also emerged as the highest run-scorer with 355 runs in five games. Apart from him, skipper Ayush Mhatre will also be eager to score some big runs in the first Test.

When will the India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match take place?

The India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match will take place from Saturday, July 12.

Where will India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match take place?

The India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match will take place at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham.

What time will the India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match start?

The India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST (3 PM toss).

Which TV channels will telecast the India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match?

The India U19 vs England U19, 1st Youth Test match will be streamed live on England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channel for free.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)