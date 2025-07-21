Story ProgressBack to home
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 2, Live Score Updates: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will resume their proceedings from 229/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Youth Test against India U19.
India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will resume their proceedings from 229/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Youth Test against India U19 in Chelmsford. Earlier on Day 1, Aditya Rawat, RS Ambrish and Naman Pushpak shared two wickets apiece while Henil Patel scalped one. It was a top-order failure for the hosts before captain Thomas Rew and Ekansh Singh scored fighting fifties. Rew hit 59 while Ekansh smashed 66 not out. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Youth Test, India Under-19 in England, 2 Youth Test Series, 2025, Jul 20, 2025
Wet Ground Condition
ENG-U19
229/7 (62.0)
IND-U19
County Ground, Chelmsford
India Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.69
Batsman
Ekansh Singh
66 (98)
James Minto
18* (36)
Bowler
Ambrish R S
44/2 (15)
Naman Pushpak
48/2 (12)
Here are the Highlights of India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth Test Day 2:
INDU19 vs ENGU19, 2nd Youth Test, Live
