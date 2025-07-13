India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 2, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 450/7 on Day 2 of the first Youth Test against England U19 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. Currenty, RS Ambrish (31*) and Henil Patel (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, captain Ayush Mhatre overcame his slump in form in white-ball cricket with a fine century. While teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14) was dismissed cheaply, Mhatre, who struggled during the One-day games, scored a fine 102 off 115 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes to lay the foundation in his debut 'Youth Test'. (Live Scorecard)