India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 2, Live Score Updates
India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 2, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 450/7 on Day 2 of the first Youth Test against England U19.
India U19 Vs England U19, 1st Youth Test Day 2, Live Updates: India U19 will resume their innings from 450/7 on Day 2 of the first Youth Test against England U19 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. Currenty, RS Ambrish (31*) and Henil Patel (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, captain Ayush Mhatre overcame his slump in form in white-ball cricket with a fine century. While teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14) was dismissed cheaply, Mhatre, who struggled during the One-day games, scored a fine 102 off 115 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes to lay the foundation in his debut 'Youth Test'. (Live Scorecard)
1st Youth Test, India Under-19 in England, 2 Youth Test Series, 2025, Jul 12, 2025
Stumps
ENG-U19
IND-U19
450/7 (88.0)
The Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, Beckenham
India Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.11
Batsman
Ambrish R S
31 (68)
Henil Patel
6* (24)
Bowler
James Minto
84/0 (13.1)
Alex Green
49/2 (15)
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
Four! Played towards square leg.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
3 runs, played towards square leg.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
Leg bye, played towards fine leg.
No run.
No run.
No run.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.