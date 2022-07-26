The ICC Board on Tuesday approved Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka as the four host countries of the ICC women's white ball events from 2024-2027. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh for the second time, with the 2026 edition going to England for the first time since 2009. The next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be staged by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

Greg Barclay, ICC Chair, in an official statement, said: "We are delighted to have awarded ICC women's white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka. Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans."

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said: "We were keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar. India hosted the 50-over women's World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women's cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements."

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI said: "We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women's cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup."