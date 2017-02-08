 
India Thrash Thailand by 9 Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Updated: 08 February 2017 18:00 IST

India defeated Thailand by nine wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Wednesday.

India defeated Thailand in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday. © ICC/Facebook

India earned a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over minnows Thailand in the ICC Women's World Cup qualifer, played at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on Wednesday. India shot out Thailand for a paltry 55 before cantering to a nine wicket-win in their second match of the tournament. The match turned out be to a lopsided affair with India bowling out Thailand in 29.1 overs before jogging to the finishing line in 12.4 overs with Thirush Kamini and Veda Krishnamurty staying unbeaten on 24 and 17 respectively.

Star player Harmanpreet Kaur was the only player to be dismissed in the Indian innings.

It was a collective effort from the Indians bowlers with Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad sharing two wickets apiece. The leading wicket-taker was Mansi Joshi, who ended with figures of three wickets of four runs in five overs.

There was no way back for the Thai squad which was in dire straits at six for 20 after opting to bat first at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

It was a second straight win for India after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 114 runs yesterday.

 

 

 

 

India play their next game against Ireland on Friday.

Brief scores: Thaliand 55 all out in 29.1 overs lost to India 59/1 in 12.4 overs (Thirush Kamini 24, Veda Krishnamurthy 17 not out).

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Women Cricket
Highlights
  • India won their 2nd consecutive match
  • India is playing in ICC Women's World Cup qualifier
  • They defeated Thailand by nine wickets
