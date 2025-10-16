Indian cricket team spinner Varun Chakravarthy opened up about the viral 'mug' picture that he posted on social media after triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 final. India outplayed Pakistan by five wickets to win the competition but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive the winner's trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi left with the trophy and Indian players ended up celebrating their victory without it. Varun took to social media to put up a hilarious post of himself on the bed with a mug. In a recent appearance on 'Breakfast with Champions', Varun revealed that he planned to take a picture of himself with the trophy on the bed to celebrate the win. However, in the absence of the trophy, he decided to create the pose with a mug instead.

"I knew that we were going to win. By the time we won the second match, I knew that if we meet them in the finals we are going to win. So I had planned everything. I had planned I will sleep and take a photo with the cup next to me. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. There was just a coffee cup, so I went ahead with it," he said.

Varun added that he was always confident that India were going to win the title and even without the trophy, they remain the champions.

"I knew that we would win all games. We are the number one team in the World. The Cup can be taken away but we are champions."

During the interaction, Varun also spoke about his nature as a person.

"I've always been an introvert. I'm not like Arshdeep or Nayar who are outspoken and can crack jokes. I have a slightly dark humor. After practice I go to my room, to stay away from cricket I keep writing. I love writing. It brings out what's within me outside and helps me visualize. By the end I totally forget that I was a cricketer and I have a match to play the next day," he said.