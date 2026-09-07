India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable outing in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup on Sunday as the Fazilka Falcons took on Ludhiana Lions. Leading the Lions against the Shubman Gill-led Falcons, skipper Arshdeep turned out to be the most expensive bowler on the day, conceding a mind-boggling 51 runs in 4 overs without picking up a single wicket. Arshdeep's expensive spell cost his team the match as Fazilka Falcons emerged victorious, sealing the triumph by just 1 run in the thrilling last-ball clash.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Ludhiana Lions restricted the Falcons to a score of 170, with leg-spinner Kartik Chadha delivering brilliant figures of 4/9. Chadha removed Fazilka skipper Shubman Gill, who top-scored with a quickfire 40 off 21 balls, before triggering a middle-order collapse to leave the Falcons reeling at 112/7.

However, the Falcons managed a late recovery against Arshdeep during the closing stages. The Indian international looked out of sorts as he started the penultimate over with a front-foot no-ball. The over saw him go on to leak 18 runs.

Lower-order cameos from Prerit Dutta (36 off 23) and Jaiveer Bhinder (21 off 18) lifted Fazilka Falcons to a competitive total of 170/9 while Arshdeep finished with figures of 0/51. Here's how the internet reacted to Arshdeep's performance:

50 FOR CAPTAIN ARSHDEEP SINGH IN SHER-E-PUNJAB LEAGUE



- From IPL to Punjab league arsh paaji maintain his Consistency pic.twitter.com/sQAr8oSZVF — Sam (@cricsam02) September 6, 2026

Meanwhile Arshdeep singh - 51(24)

In the same match https://t.co/pMadgIGEXd — Police911 (@MukeshGarg0771) September 6, 2026

Arshdeep Singh conceded 51 runs in just 3 overs.



- Made racist remarks about Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan

- Makes 10 reels and vlogs a day

- Roams around with his girlfriend all day

- Made fun of Priyansh Arya's teeth



Arshdeep is doing everything except working on his game.… pic.twitter.com/jI4GOavJH2 — Indian Cricket Ministry (@Tejashyyyyyy) May 23, 2026

Ludhiana's run chase stumbled early, falling to 77/4 at the halfway mark. Arshdeep promoted himself to No. 8 in an effort to accelerate, hoping to make up for his expensive spell with the ball. But he contributed just 8 runs off 9 balls before being dismissed by Dutta.

A late fightback from Madhav Singh Pathania (37 not-out) brought the match down to the wire. Needing 19 runs off the final over, Pathania hit consecutive boundaries to bring the equation down to six needed off the last ball. However, he could only manage a boundary off the final delivery, leaving Ludhiana Lions just one run shy of the Falcons' total.

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