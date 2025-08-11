Just a few days after purchasing his 'dream' car, India pacer Akash Deep has landed himself in hot water regarding it, according to a report. The 28-year-old had revealed on social media that he had purchased a Toyota Fortuner upon returning home after the conclusion of the Test series between India and England. However, a recent report has emerged claiming that the pacer has been handed a notice from the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department for using a vehicle without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP).

What is a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP)?

While standard number plates of cars can suffer damage easily, High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) were introduced by the Government of India to protect it.

HSRPs are special number plates that come with multiple security features like laser codes, non-removable screws, and a hologram, making them impossible to be stolen or faked.

What did Akash Deep do?

As per a report by India Today, Akash Deep's black Toyota Fortuner did not have an HSRP, leading to the Indian pacer being handed a notice.

M/s Sunny Motors, the dealer from which Akash Deep purchased the vehicle, has also been punished. Based in Lucknow, it has been reported that the dealer delivered the vehicle without completing the registration for or fitting an HSRP on the car.

The dealer company has been suspended for one month as a result, with officials alleging that it had not completed the mandatory registration process. M/s Sunny Motors have been given 14 days to provide an explanation.

Akash Deep had earlier taken to social media to celebrate the purchase of the car. The top model of the Toyota Fortuner reportedly costs over Rs 62 lakh.



'Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most," posted Akash Deep on Instagram, sharing pictures of the car alongside his family.

The blow to Akash Deep comes just a week after the conclusion of a thrilling Test series between India and England, which finished 2-2. Akash Deep played in three of the five matches, taking 13 wickets throughout the series.

Akash's best performance came in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, where he scalped 10 wickets to power India to a convincing victory.