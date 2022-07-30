The BCCI on Saturday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting from August 18 in Harare. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 15-man squad, with regular captain Rohit Sharma being rested. Also, Deepak Chahar also make his return to the team after a lengthy injury.

The veteran Dhawan recently led India to a 3-0 win over West Indies in the ODI series, where several seniors like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested. The selectors seem to be following the same pattern here.

Rahul Tripathi has also been included in the squad and it will be interesting to see how he performs if given an opportunity.

The return of Deepak Chahar means the fast bowling all-rounder is back to full fitness.

This will be crucial series for Chahar to prove his fitness. He will also be hoping to get to play T20Is also, so that he can stake a claim for a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Chahar missed the IPL due to the injury. His batting ability down the order makes him a great asset in white ball cricket.

Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are also in the mix and it will be an important opportunity for them to get some game time with the Indian team.

Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack in the company of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

India's squad for 3 ODIs:Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.