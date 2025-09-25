Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

India Squad Announcement, IND vs WI Test: The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is scheduled to meet online on Thursday to finalise the India squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 at home. The squad was initially scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, but it was pushed a day back. India will be without vice-captain Rishabh Pant (fracture) and Shreyas Iyer (back issue) for the series. Amid his workload debate, it is also not clear whether the star pacer will feature.

Here are the LIVE Updates of India Test Squad Announcement for West Indies Series

Sep 25, 2025 10:07 (IST)
Share

India Squad Announcement LIVE: Good morning!

Hello and welcome to our readers. We are back with our coverage, with the the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee set to announce India's squad for the home Test series against West Indies. The first match will be played in Ahmedabad from October 2-6, while Delhi will host the second game between October 10-14.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Shubman Gill Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Sai Sudharsan Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.