The BCCI is contemplating to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2025-2027 cycle in India, and a proposal in this regard will be formalised at a later date. England has hosted both the WTC title clashes till now in 2021 and 2023 at Hampshire and at the Oval respectively. The PTI has learned that discussions in this regard was held during the ICC's chief executives committee in Zimbabwe last month, where the BCCI was represented by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, is the current ICC Chairman after taking over from Greg Barclay in December 2024.

"If India reaches the next WTC final, then it will be a great spectacle for the fans. Even otherwise (if India does not feature in the final), a match involving two other top teams will have a lot of takers," a source close to the development indicated.

Moreover, India playing host to the marquee ICC Test event's final during Shah's tenure will be a feather on his career.

The deteriorated bilateral relations between India and Pakistan could be a potential spoiler if both the teams enter the final, but that is a situation which will be dealt with at that point of time.

BCCI suspend IPL 2025 for one week

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was on Friday suspended because of the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan with the BCCI saying that national interest trumps other considerations at a time when the country is responding to a terror attack and unwarranted aggression from across the border.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"The BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL with immediate effect for one week," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated in a press release, after early information from the Board suggested that the suspension was indefinite.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," it added The high-profile league was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata as per the original schedule. The Board would look to conduct the remaining 16 matches (12 league and four knockouts) at an opportune time and there is speculation that the month of September could be an option if the scheduled Asia Cup is scrapped.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country," the Board statement read.

