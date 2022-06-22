Former India women's team captain Rumeli Dhar on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of the game. The right-handed batter and medium pacer announced her decision through an Instagram post. "23 years of my cricket that started from Shyamnagar in West Bengal has finally come to an end as I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Dhar said in her post. The 38-year-old played four women's Tests, in which she scored 236 runs with one half-century. She has picked up eight Test wickets since making her debut against England in 2005 at Delhi. She played her last Test against the same opponent in 2006 at Taunton.

She also played 78 WODIs, scoring 961 runs and taking 63 wickets, with six half-centuries since her debut against England in 2003 at Lincoln. She played her last ODI in 2012.

Dhar, who played for Bengal among other domestic sides, also featured in 18 T20s, in which she scored 131 runs and took 13 wickets after making her debut against England Women in 2006.

At 34, she made an unexpected comeback to the India T20 team in 2018 against South Africa, and played her last game in the format against Australia Women at the Brabourne Stadium the same year.

One of the highlights of her career was taking India to the final of the 2005 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

“The journey has been prolonged one with highs and lows. The high was representing the Indian Women's cricket team, playing the World Cup final in 2005 as well as leading the Women in Blue,” said Dhar.

According to Dhar, a “string of injuries” plagued her career but she always came back stronger.

She thanked the BCCI, her family, friends, and all the teams that she represented -- Bengal, Railways, Air India, Delhi and Rajasthan -- for their contributions during her career.

Dhar has promised to “be associated” with the sport and “help nurture young talents in the country".