The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have put the Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy. Following the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, border tensions arose between the two nations, which eventually led to the boycott calls for the Pakistani artists and actors in India. Seeing this tension, there were reports that the BCCI might boycott India's matches against Pakistan both in the ACC and ICC events. However, a new report has emerged, stating that the Asia Cup 2025 is likely to go as per the plan.

According to Cricbuzz, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is planning to host the tournament in September with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and UAE as the participants.

"While nothing concrete has been finalised as yet, indications are that a formal decision could be taken next week. What's more, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is hopeful of releasing the schedule for the six-team tournament in the first week of July, when it is expected to convene," stated Cricbuzz.

It was further stated that the promotional activities for the tournament have also begun and UAE are the frontrunners as the hosts, although there is also some discussion around staging it in a hybrid format.

Originally, India were the hosts for Asia Cup 2025 but the tensions against Pakistan have forced the ACC to look for new a host.

Earlier during the coverage of the first Test between India and England in Leeds, a promotional video of Asia Cup 2025 went viral on social media, featuring T20I captains of India (Suryakumar Yadav, Sri Lanka (Charith Asalanka) and Bangladesh (Najmul Hossain Shanto).

The ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. More recently, a report claimed that the PCB is in talks with its Afghanistan counterpart to organise a tri-series in August involving hosts UAE in the event of the Asia Cup getting cancelled or postponed.

"With the Asia Cup now unlikely to be held in India as originally planned in September due to the simmering relations between Pakistan and India, the PCB is working on another tri-series proposal," a well-informed source in PCB said.