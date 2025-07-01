Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has ventured into the culinary world with the launch of his first restaurant, Joharfa, in the heart of Hyderabad city. Joharfa promises to offer a diverse menu featuring Mughlai spices, Persian and Arabian dishes, and Chinese delicacies. "Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home," Siraj stated in a press release.

Helmed by a team of experienced chefs, Siraj said Joharfa focuses on fresh and high quality ingredients with traditional cooking techniques.

With this restaurant, Siraj joins a growing league of athletes diversifying beyond sport while staying deeply connected to their roots. Before him, greats like Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly had also tried their hands at running restaurants.

Virat Kohli too has an eating joint in Delhi.

