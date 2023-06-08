The opening day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Wednesday completely belonged to the Australian cricket team as it controlled the game against the Rohit Sharma-led India. Travis Head was unbeaten on 146 while Steve Smith was batting on 95 at stumps as Australia notched 327/3. Going into the second day, Australia will have the upper-hand. The day started with Indian pacers picking three wickets but from the second session, Head and Smith played with assured nature as Australia cruised.

While Australia scored 73 in the first session losing two wickets, they scored 97 more in the second session losing one wicket. In the third session Australia scored 157 at 4.62 runs per over.

"India looked tired in the final session. They looked dispirited. With Travis head of 146 and Steve Smith on 95, they are looking at 550-600," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports at the end of the day's play.

Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 327 for 3 in 85 overs (David Warner 43, Travis Head 146 batting, Steve Smith 95 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/67, Shardul Thakur 1/75, Mohammed Shami 1/77).

