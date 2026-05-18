The Indian cricket team is all set to play a Test series against Sri Lanka in the second half of August, according to Cricbuzz. Although the exact dates for the two Test matches has not been finalised, the report said that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided on a two-week window for the matches and the games will also be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. There is a chance that the matches will be played between August 15 and 27 but there was no confirmation from either SLC or BCCI. However, there was no clarity over the two teams playing any T20 Internationals.

The two Test matches will take place after the conclusion of Lanka Premier League (LPL) on August 9 and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has already travelled to Sri Lanka as part of an ICC delegation to assess the situation in the SLC.

According to the report, there is a possibility that the SLC officials also held a discussion with Saikia regarding the three T20I match series which were originally proposed to be a fundraiser for last November's Cyclone Ditwah victims.

However, it can be a problem considering the amount of fixtures in that period for Team India.