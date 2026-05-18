India Likely To Play 2 Tests Against Sri Lanka In August With WTC Points At Stake
The Indian cricket team is all set to play a Test series against Sri Lanka in the second half of August, according to a report.
The Indian cricket team is all set to play a Test series against Sri Lanka in the second half of August, according to Cricbuzz. Although the exact dates for the two Test matches has not been finalised, the report said that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided on a two-week window for the matches and the games will also be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. There is a chance that the matches will be played between August 15 and 27 but there was no confirmation from either SLC or BCCI. However, there was no clarity over the two teams playing any T20 Internationals.
The two Test matches will take place after the conclusion of Lanka Premier League (LPL) on August 9 and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has already travelled to Sri Lanka as part of an ICC delegation to assess the situation in the SLC.
According to the report, there is a possibility that the SLC officials also held a discussion with Saikia regarding the three T20I match series which were originally proposed to be a fundraiser for last November's Cyclone Ditwah victims.
However, it can be a problem considering the amount of fixtures in that period for Team India.
India are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20Is in September. While there were some doubts over that series as well, it seems like that it is once again back on track.
The BCCI is not a public authority under the Right to Information Act, thus it is not liable to answer any queries under the transparency law, the Central Information Commission held on Monday, overturning its own 2018 order in this regard.
Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite performing important public functions relating to cricket administration and India's representation in international tournaments, cannot be treated as a public authority as it is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially financed by the government.
“The BCCI cannot be classified as a 'public authority' within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it in the facts and circumstances of the present case,” Ramesh said in the order, dismissing an appeal seeking information about the provisions and authority under which the BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international tournaments.
(With PTI inputs)