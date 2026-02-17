The Google Pavilion has become one of the key highlights of the India Impact AI Summit 2026. At the summit, which kicked off on February 16, visitors can experience cricket like never before. An AI-powered system has been set up that not only bowls to players, but also records every shot through advanced camera technology and later analyses whether your shot selection was right or requires any improvements.

Interestingly, there is no requirement for coaches as visitors get to enhance their gameplay with the help of artificial intelligence. This marks a classic example of how AI is significantly transforming cricket.

How does it work?

The US-based tech giant has developed an AI-based app that explains the intricacies of cricket in detail. For this setup, the company has prepared a cricket pitch.

At first, the visitors' data is fed into the system, and then they are called one by one for batting.

As soon as a person comes for batting, the system bowls with the help of AI. In this, every shot of the player gets recorded.

Providing further details about the concept, Google officials said that a cricket pitch has been set up for people, where they get to bat. Along with this, there is a camera in front that records their batting style.

After a shot is played, the AI informs whether the shot selection was right or wrong, besides adding other technical details.

The system monitors the gameplay and prepares different frames for this. Based on the frame, the AI prepares its report. On the basis of that, the visitor gets to know how they can make improvements in their gameplay.

With the help of advanced computer vision and motion tracking, the system provided immediate feedback on shot selection, technique refinement and performance metrics.

Since cricket is deeply rooted in India, the Google Pavilion highlights how verticalised AI solutions can drive adoption in emerging markets.

The India Impact AI Summit 2026 has been specially designed to move from “AI action” to “AI impact”. It focuses on inclusive development, sustainability as well as bridging the global AI divide.