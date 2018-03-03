India Captain Virat Kohli Adds Another Tattoo To His Collection

Virat Kohli added another tattoo on his shoulder, which has the 'God's Eye'.

Virat Kohli added another tattoo on his shoulder, which has the 'God's Eye'. © Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli is well-known for his on-field aggression, brilliant batting skills and an unbreakable will power that makes him the best in the business in world cricket right now. The Indian skipper flew back to Mumbai earlier this week after leading his team to comprehensive wins over South Africa in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) respectively. While cricket is close to him, Kohli also loves getting inked as he has a sleeve full of tattoos, a total of nine.

Kohli, who has been rested for the Nidahas Trophy 2018, added yet another tattoo at Bandra, Mumbai.

In an Instagram post by 'Aliens Tattoo', Kohli can be seen adding another tattoo on his shoulder, which has the 'God's Eye'.

In case you are wondering about the tattoos that he has on his arm, we will help you quickly.

The Indian captain has a 'monastery' on his forearm, a symbol of a place which has peace and power. The back of his forearm sports Lord Shiva in meditation with Mount Kailash and Lake Maan Sarovar in the backdrop, a place where Lord Shiva used to meditate.

On his biceps, he has a Samurai warrior. On the other side, he has his parents' name inked in Hindi along with his ODI and Test cap number.

On his shoulder one will be able to notice the 'God's eye', which has a bit of negative space as it turns into an 'Om'.