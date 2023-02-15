The Indian cricket team on Wednesday afternoon rose to the No. 1 spot in ICC rankings after the official website of the governing body of the sport showed that the Rohit Sharma-led side had surpassed Australia in the latest team rankings. In fact, India held the no. 1 position in the ODI and T20I formats as well. The news was widely covered by Indian media. However, at around 7 pm IST, the ICC website showed that Australia are the No. 1 Test side while India are No. 2. India continue to hold the No. 1 slot in T20Is and ODIs.

Here's a screenshot of the ICC site, showing India as the No. 1 team in Tests. Earlier, India (115) were four rating points ahead of Australia (111) in the Test rankings.



Now, here's a screenshot of the updated ICC website page on the rankings. It is yet to be officially declared why the ranking was changed. Now, Australia's lead the table with 126 rating points while India still has 115 rating points.

Among individuals, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the Men's Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days.

