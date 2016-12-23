 
India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs In Final, lift U-19 Asia Cup for third time in row

Updated: 23 December 2016 23:48 IST

In reply to India's total of 273/8, Sri Lanka bundled out for 239 with eight balls to spare.

India on Friday beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup to lift the trophy for the third time in a row.

India, who had opted to bat first after winning the toss in final, made 273/8. Himanshu Rana top scored with 71 and Shubman Gill also playing a patient knock of 70.

Sri Lanka who were cruising to victory and at one point of time needing 77 runs in 12 overs with 7 wickets in hand, lost the plot in the final overs and bundled out for 239 with eight balls to spare.

Thanks to a fine spell of bowling by leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar (3/22 in 10 overs) and captain Abhishek Sharma (4/37).

Led by Sharma, India remained unbeaten in the competition. In the group stages, the team registered a 235-run victory against Malaysia in the first match.

In the second game, the Rahul Dravid coached team registered an emphatic win against Nepal by 6 wickets while chasing 173. Shubman Gill's knock of 78 helped India chase 208 in the last group match against Sri Lanka. India had won the match with 6 wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: India Under-19s: 273 for eight in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 71, Shubman Gill 70; Nipun Ransika 3/50, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/53).

Sri Lanka Under-19s: 239 all out in 48.4 overs (Reven Kelly 62, Kamindu Mendis 53; Abhishek Sharma 4/37, Rahul Chahar 3/22).

 

Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs in final
  • Abhishek Sharma (4/37) got Man of the Match award
  • Himanshu Rana received Man of the Series award
