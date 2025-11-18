India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Live Updates: India A have been left frustrated by the onslaught from Oman openers Hammad Mirza and Karan Sonavale in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match. The duo is fearlessly dealing in boundaries. India A Ramandeep Singh did appeal for an LBW but umpire showed no interest. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Oman on Tuesday in Doha. This is a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of this match will join Pakistan in the semi-final from Group B. (Live Scorecard)