India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Oman on Tuesday in Doha. This is a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of this match will join Pakistan in the semi-final from Group B.
IND A vs OMA Live: SIX
SIX!!! Hammad Mirza hits a massive six against pacer Vijaykumar Vyshk. Mirza makes a good use of the pace and then places a shot towards the deep extra cover as the ball lands straight into the crowd .
OMA 12/0 (1.1 overs)
IND A vs OMA Live: India A frustrated
Pacer Ramandeep Singh strikes on to the pads of Hammad Mirza and appeals for LBW. However, the on-field umpire Mahmood Khan quickly turns the appeal down, signalling not out. Seeing this, the India A players were visibly disappointed as it was a good chance of getting the first breakthrough.
OMA 6/0 (1 over)
IND A vs OMA Live: We are underway
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match between India A and Oman finally begins. For Oman, Hammad Mirza and Karan Sonavale have opened the proceedings. The duo is looking for a solid opening partnership, in order to give Oman some momentum. On the other hand, Ramandeep Singh will be bowling the first over for India A. Let's play!!!
IND A vs OMA Live: Oman's Playing XI
Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Jay Odedra
IND A vs OMA Live: India's Playing XI
India's Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk, capt.), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Gurjapneet Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Suyash Sharma
IND A vs OMA Live: Jitesh eyes huge feat
India skipper Jitesh Sharma eyes a huge feat as India A opt to bowl against Oman. Jitesh needs only two more dismissals to equal the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper for India A in T20s.
IND A vs OMA Live: Toss
India A skipper Jitesh Sharma wins the toss, opts to field against Oman in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match on Tuesday in Doha.
IND A vs OMA Live: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
The 14-year-old India star Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed everyone with his powerful hitting in the opening match against UAE. He hammered 144 runs in just 42 balls and helped India post a whopping total of 297/4. India won that match by 148 runs. Suryavanshi will now be eager to deliver against Oman.
IND A vs OMA Live: India's loss against Pakistan
An inexplicable batting collapse saw fancied India A lose to Pakistan A by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday. This was Pakistan's second successive victory in the tournament while India suffered their first loss after starting the campaign with a big win against the UAE.
