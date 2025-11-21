India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st Semi-Final: India A take on Bangladesh A in the first semi-final match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Friday in Doha. India A will need a heftier contribution from their top-order batters to support the in-form Vaibhav Suryavanshi when they take on a tricky Bangladesh A. Suryavanshi, the second highest run-maker with 201 runs in this T20 event, has done most of the heavy-lifting with the bat while making a blistering hundred and 45. But other batters in the line-up such as skipper Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera have not exactly set the tournament ablaze so far.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st Semi-Final match take place?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match will take place on Friday, November 21.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match be held?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match start?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match?

The India A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 1st semi-final match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)