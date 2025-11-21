Harsh Dubeyhas also shown his utility as a batter, making a fifty against Oman in a must-win game when he got a promotion to No. 4. Here's what he said on his batting after the last match.

"I had started as an opener and I know that batsman is still there inside of me. I wanted to convert this chance (against Oman). We want to play the kind of game that we played against the UAE and Oman, and we are confident of winning the trophy for the team," Dubey told bcci.tv.