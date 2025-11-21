India A vs Bangladesh A 1st Semi-Final, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, LIVE Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the first semi-final match of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Friday in Doha. Jitesh Sharma and Co entered the semi-final after defeating Oman in their last Group B fixture. In the group stage, they only lost against Pakistan. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming to this clash after facing a six-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their final Group A match. The winner of this match will face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
India A vs Bangladesh A 1st Semi-Final, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, LIVE, straight from Doha:
Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: Harsh Dubey The Batter!
Harsh Dubeyhas also shown his utility as a batter, making a fifty against Oman in a must-win game when he got a promotion to No. 4. Here's what he said on his batting after the last match.
"I had started as an opener and I know that batsman is still there inside of me. I wanted to convert this chance (against Oman). We want to play the kind of game that we played against the UAE and Oman, and we are confident of winning the trophy for the team," Dubey told bcci.tv.
Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: India A consistency in bowling department!
India's bowling has shown flashes of promise, especially through pacer Gurjapneet Singh, but will need greater penetration and consistency to challenge. Gurjapneet is their leading wicket-taker with five scalps in three matches, while spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma have picked three apiece in as many outings.
IND-A vs BAN-A LIVE: Stern test for batters!
India will have to get their act together against pacer Ripon Mondol and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, who was part of Bangladesh's U19 World Cup winning side in 2020. Bangladesh A bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 78 and then stretched a strong Sri Lanka A all the way till the last over of a league match.
Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: Slow start from India's IPL stars!
While Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been batting on a different plane, Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera have yet to set the tournament alight. A more rounded performance from the batting unit will be essential against Bangladesh, who are not a side to be underestimated. Captain Jitesh struck an unbeaten 83 in the opening game against UAE, but managed only 5 against a more experienced Pakistan bowling attack.
Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: One eye on 2nd semi-final!
Pakistan A, the only unbeaten side in the group stage, will face Sri Lanka A in the other semi-final later today. Powered by Maaz Sadaqat's all-round brilliance, Pakistan A stormed into the last four with commanding victories over Oman, India, and UAE. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will need to raise their game significantly if they are to spring a surprise.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi!
At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the stage with a breathtaking 32-ball century against UAE in India's tournament opener. The teenager smashed 144 runs off only 42 deliveries, hammering 10 boundaries and nine sixes. He followed it up with a gritty 45 against Pakistan in a losing cause. With a total of 201 runs, he currently stands as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament.
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: India's win over Oman
India registered a terrific five-wicket win over Oman in their final Group B fixture on Tuesday. With the win, India stormed into the semi-final, ending Oman's campaign in the tournament. In the group stage, India lost just one match and it was against the arch-rivals Pakistan.
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final match of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between India A and Bangladesh A, straight from the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Stay tuned for all the live updates.