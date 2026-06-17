India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Series 2026 Match Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya have opened the innings for India A against Afghanistan A. Earlier, Afghanistan A captain Imran Mir won the toss and elected to bowl against India A in their tri-nation series clash in Dambulla on Wednesday. Despite three consecutive underwhelming performances and the controversy surrounding a 'push' in the previous match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in India A's playing XI. However, in a surprising turn of events, Tilak Varma and Co dropped IPL stars Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, and Arshad Khan from the lineup and brought Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra, and Anshul Kamboj into the team. It is a do-or-die encounter for the Tilak Varma-led India A side in the tri-nation series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: Playing XIs of both teams
Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Imran Mir(c), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai
India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: We are underway
The Tri-Nation A series match between India A and Afghanistan A has finally started. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya have opened the innings for India A after Prabhsimran Singh was dropped. On the other hand, Faridoon Dawoodzai will be bowling the first over for Afghanistan A.
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: Ashwin on India A's loss vs SL A
Ravichandran Ashwin commented that India A were not able to hold their nerve in the Super Over vs Sri Lanka A.
"These games won't have as many cameras as we are used to seeing in the IPL. The no-ball call in the Super Over was debatable, and the way Sri Lanka delayed coming in to bat in the Super Over really irked the India A side," Ashwin wrote on X.
"The frustration shown by the Indian team was understandable, while what Sri Lanka did was play proper mind games. Great theatre."
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: India A make big changes
As India A are in a do-or-die situation, skipper Tilak Varma has made some shocking changes to the lineup. Opener Prabhsimran Singh has been benched, along with Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan. Priyansh Arya, Kumar Khushagra, and Anshul Kamboj have been named as the replacements.
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: Toss
Afghanistan A skipper Imran Mir wins the toss, opts to field against India A in the Tri Nation A series match on Wednesday in Dambulla.
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: Sri Lanka A players sanctioned
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly taken disciplinary action against players involved in the ill-tempered India 'A' versus Sri Lanka 'A' tri-series clash in Dambulla on Monday. According to Cricbuzz, Vishen Halambage is among the prominent targets of the sanctions issued by JJeyapragash, a former Sri Lankan fast bowler and match referee of the game. Curiously, Sri Lanka A wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella has also been fined, though it seemed that he was trying to calm the ongoing confrontation between Halambage and Sooryavanshi. Dickwella was fined for a separate violation.
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: Sooryavanshi's ugly altercation
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A captain Tilak Varma found themselves at the centre of ugly scenes as tempers flared during and after their dramatic Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in the tri-series clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium . What started as an exciting match ended in controversy, with debates over whether to play a Super Over. There were disagreements about a key no-ball decision and an apparent altercation involving 15-year-old Sooryavanshi after Sri Lanka A won the match.
IND A vs AFG A, Live Updates: India A's shocking defeat vs SL A
Sri Lanka A found a way to get over the line against India A following a Super Over in an emotionally charged tri-series game on Monday. Tempers flared after Kugathas Mathulan, the Sri Lanka pacer with a slingy action, was able to keep calm under pressure and defend 18 runs against the destructive Indian duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge.
IND A vs AFG A Live Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the tri-nation series match between India A and Afghanistan A, straight from the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Stay tuned for all the live updates.