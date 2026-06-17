Ravichandran Ashwin commented that India A were not able to hold their nerve in the Super Over vs Sri Lanka A.

"These games won't have as many cameras as we are used to seeing in the IPL. The no-ball call in the Super Over was debatable, and the way Sri Lanka delayed coming in to bat in the Super Over really irked the India A side," Ashwin wrote on X.

"The frustration shown by the Indian team was understandable, while what Sri Lanka did was play proper mind games. Great theatre."