India A have wrapped up a high-intensity preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, to be played in T20 format at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha from November 14-23. “India A completed an intensive preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. The camp included focused practice, scenario-based drills & simulations to aid in their preparation both technically and tactically,” wrote the BCCI on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

The tournament is set to kick off on November 14, with Pakistan A taking on Oman at 12 pm, followed by India A's opening clash against UAE at 5 pm. The marquee encounter between India A and Pakistan A is scheduled to be held on November 16 at 8 pm.

India had emerged victorious against Pakistan in the meetings at the senior men's Asia Cup thrice and in the league stage of the Women's ODI World Cup. India A will enter the tournament as favourites, with the spotlight firmly on skipper Jitesh Sharma and teenage left-handed batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Other notable teams from India A include Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Abishek Porel, Harsh Dubey, Gurjapneet Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yudhvir Singh, Yash Thakur, Ramandeep Singh, and Suryansh Shedge.

The India A side will be coached by Sunil Joshi, who joined the CoE as spin bowling coach last month after leaving Punjab Kings, while Apurva Desai and Pallav Vora will be the batting and fielding coaches, respectively.

The semifinals are slated for November 21, while the final will be played under lights on November 23 at 8 pm. The tournament features eight teams split into two competitive groups.

Group A comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong (China), while Group B includes India A, Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman. The tournament will be shown live in India on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, while live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma. Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D'Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.

Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Oman: Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.

Afghanistan A: Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

