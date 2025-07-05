India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal completed the milestone of 2,000 Test runs on Friday, during Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Jaiswal's fiery knock of 28 runs in 22 balls saw the left-hander get to the milestone in just his 21st Test match for India, making him the quickest Indian and Asian opener to reach the feat. He broke the record of legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, who previously held it, having done so in his 23rd Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal reached his milestone in his 21st match, having taken 40 innings to get there.

It is the same number of innings as former India opener Virender Sehwag, although the maverick right-hander had played 25 Tests by the time he got to 2,000.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar took 44 innings to get to the milestone of 2,000 Test runs.

Viv Richards

Jaiswal took the same number of matches as West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards to reach the milestone of 2,000 Test runs. However, Richards had done it in 36 innings.

Don Bradman heads the list of players to reach 2,000 Test runs the quickest. The Australian great, who retired with an average of 99.94, got to the milestone in just 22 innings (15 Tests).

Coming back to Jaiswal, the young left-hander has made a serious impression, scoring centuries in both his first and second Tests on English soil. Jaiswal's achievement, in 21 Tests, has been bettered by only five batters in the history of Test cricket.