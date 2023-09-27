IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As Australia Opt To Bat vs India
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI in Rajkot. For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are back in action after missing out on the first two games. The likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have been rested due to viral fever. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is also missing and has been replaced by Washington Sundar. On the other hand. Australia have called-in Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell and Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut. The hosts have taken 2-0 lead in the series and will be aiming for a clean sweep. (Live Scorecard)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
- 13:11 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the tossConditions are much better here, looks like there’s good weather. Decent temperature as well, we’re just looking forward to this game. The breaks are more important from a mental perspective than a physical one. Very happy with how we played, almost everything we wanted to do we got it done. Gives us a chance for us to see what we want to do. Looks a bit dry, it’s going to play slightly better under lights, we wanted to chase anyway. Let's see if we can make use of the two new balls. Myself, Virat, Kuldeep are all back. From the last game, Ashwin is also missing, Washington is in. Ishan is not well, he’s got viral fever so he misses out.
- 13:10 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: Here's what Pat Cummins said at the tossWe’re going to have a bat. Looks like a good wicket, not sure how it’ll change in the 100 overs. Good to get game time for everyone, don’t want to go into a world cup cold. Results haven’t gone our way but good day to change that. Different conditions here but we’ve played a lot over here so no surprises. We’ve made five changes, Starc and Maxwell are back. Tanveer Sangha is making his debut.
- 13:02 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: TossAustralia skipper Pat Cummins wins the toss, opts to bat against India in the 3rd ODI match in Rajkot.
- 12:51 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: India's Predicted XIHere's what we think could be India's Playing XI will look like against Australia in the third ODI. Read here.
- 12:44 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: India stars expected to returnIndia's batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return and so are the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya from a brief resting period during which KL Rahul has led admirably.
- 12:41 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: Only 13 players available for IndiaRohit Sharma said on Tuesday that he has just 13 players to choose from for the final ODI. Shubman Gill was not available for selection after the squad was hit by a viral sickness while fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya opted to go back home.
- 12:37 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: Historic clean sweep on the cardsNever before in the history have India whitewashed Australia in the ODI format. In fact, neither of them have achieved such a result, home or away, irrespective of the number of matches played in a series. Given how perfectly everything has panned out for the World Cup hosts in the lead up to the mega tournament, it would only be fitting that India finish with a deserving 3-0 score-line.
- 12:36 (IST)India vs Australia, Live Score: India aim for clean sweepSkipper Rohit Sharma would fancy a perfect culmination to the Indian team's World Cup preparations as hosts eye a rare clean sweep of Australia in the third and final ODI.
