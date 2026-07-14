One of the longest associations in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on Monday, with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings parting ways with coach Stephen Fleming. Together, they created a legacy that will be hard to surpass in the days to come. But after the 2023 IPL win, CSK's graph has declined. In 2024, they finished fifth; in 2025, last; and in 2026, eighth in the 10-team league. That a reset was needed had been evident for a long time. Now, with Fleming's departure, CSK's change in strategy is out in the open.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the franchise took the decision after a review conducted following CSK's sister franchise, Texas Super Kings, finishing last in Major League Cricket. "We had an honest discussion where we evaluated the season, and we decided to part ways mutually," CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan told the publication.

"We have just finished this process, and we will start exploring the next options. We have not decided on any particular name yet."

CSK great MS Dhoni is expected to play a vital role in the appointment of the next coach, the report said. "There is a strong chance the franchise could look at Indian coaches, as the role of local players has become more prominent. Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, is expected to be involved in the process, and there is a strong likelihood he will meet a few candidates during The Hundred," the report stated.

Announcing the decision of Fleming leaving CSK, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming's contribution to the franchise over nearly two decades.

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision and pursuit of excellence. On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy," she said.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said Fleming's influence extended well beyond on-field results, crediting him with establishing the culture that became synonymous with the franchise.

"From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best in individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths. His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together," Kasi stated.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done