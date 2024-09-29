Sri Lanka's in-form all-rounder, Kamindu Mendis, derived great pleasure from going past the 1,000-run mark in Test format and is now looking forward to their upcoming white-ball tours. Sri Lanka effortlessly completed a whitewash over the Kiwis following their massive success in Galle in the second Test by an innings and 154 runs. While spinners decimated the visitors' batting line-up, Mendis orchestrated New Zealand's downfall with the bat. He spread his magic in the first Test, lifting his bat to celebrate his century (114) in the first inning. In the second Test, the left-handed batter kept the New Zealand spinners at bay, riding high on his rollicking form.

The 25-year-old returned to the dugout, unbeaten with a score of 182 off 250 deliveries. Buttressed by 16 fours and four towering sixes, Kamindu's effort propelled Sri Lanka's score to 602/5.

As he continues to thrive with the bat, Kamindu opened up about the mindset that has helped him produce a run fest.

"I'm enjoying scoring runs, especially since Galle is my hometown. I think I did well, and credit goes to Kusal and Chandimal as well. I think I had the same mindset and some small changes to the way I batted in England; I made some tweaks while playing spin," Kamindu said in the post-match presentation.

"It is a great pleasure to score 1000 runs so quickly, but we have to improve day by day. There are upcoming tours, ODIs, and T20s as well. I want to keep doing well," he concluded.

During his sensational run with the bat, Mendis became the first player to score fifty or more in eight consecutive Test matches since making his debut.

Mendis hit the four-digit mark in Test format in just his 13th inning. Following his achievement, he shares the incredible feat with the legendary Don Bradman. He is the third-fastest ever and the quickest since 1949 to the elusive record.

Overall, Mendis has scored 1,004 Test runs in eight matches at a whopping average of 91.27. After securing a 2-0 series win, Sri Lanka will engage in a T20I series against the West Indies, beginning on October 13.

