Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur was on Thursday traded to Mumbai Indians for Rs two crore ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League. "The Mumbai based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, wherein he featured in 10 games. "The all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore," said the IPL in a statement.

Thakur has played 105 IPL matches, scoring 325 runs and taking 107 wickets.

Last year, LSG used his services as a replacement player for the injured Mohsin Khan. He has played for multiple IPL teams including CSK, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Sherfane Rutherford traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee.

The 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having stitched together a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He was part of the MI squad in 2020 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, but did not feature in the playing XI during those seasons.

